VERMONT - Michaela Martin was one of ten NCAA student-athletes who played for the Vermont Shamrocks 19U Junior team to be named as a 2019 Academic All-star by the American College Hockey Coaches Association.
For the past decade, the Vermont Shamrocks program graduates have filled college hockey rosters. Over 75 former players have gone from the Shamrocks directly to playing college hockey.
The Shamrock model focuses on a balanced approach to player development on and off the ice.
This model is clearly showing results as Shamrock players are achieving significant success on the ice and in the classroom.
"The list of honorees represents the best of the NCAA, student-athletes who excel on and off the ice," said AHCA Executive Director Joe Bertagna.
"The sport demands a great deal from these athletes, so it is a great statement they make, individually and collectively, with their ability to attain this level of academic achievement."
Shamrock co-founder Patrick Burke echoed Bertagna’s sentiment,
“We’re proud of our former players' success on the ice and in the classroom. These women serve as magnificent role models for all the girls playing hockey in Vermont.
"Our former players have proven beyond a doubt that playing for the Shamrocks and your high school will set you on a path to achieve your academic and athletic goals after high school. Being honored certainly validates the hard work of these players.”
Nine of the ten honored scholars, including Martin, graduated from their public school and enjoyed the thrill of representing their school and community by playing high school hockey in Vermont.