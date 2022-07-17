An albatross, sometimes called a double eagle, is the rarest feat in golf. It is a score that is 3 under par on one hole. It would have to be a hole in one on a par 4, or taking a 2 on a par 5. The second hole in Enosburg is a par 5 and from the family tees it is a 230 yard shot uphill that is protected by an island of trees.
Coming off a birdie on the first hole, Fletcher Bentley cut a shot around the island and onto the green. He was putting for a 2. His putt fell just short and he settled for an eagle 3. He has amassed 10 points in 2 holes. He also birdied the 8th, helping his team to a first place finish of +6. Other members were Waylon Choiniere, Aiden Pothier, and Sam Messier who had a +4.5. The team of Luke Bruzzi, Cruz Loiselle, and Carson White were only a half point behind at +5.5.
The most over points went to Gavin Bruzzi who edged out Messier’s + 4.5 by being +5. Bruzzi had a consistent round with 8 bogies and a par.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.