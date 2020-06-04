ENOSBURG — Long before Donna Flanders began writing, first for the Bakersfield Bugle and then for Messenger Sports, she earned the respect of teammates and opponents on the field.
Flanders played her high school years as an Enosburg Hornet; her coaching career has spanned numerous schools and teams in Franklin County.
In 1982, Dick Pigeon got Flanders started with her coaching career; she took positions coaching soccer, basketball, and softball for grades 5-8 in Fairfield.
“Dick made coaching fun and taught me what it was all about,” said Flanders. “He was all about teaching the kids skills on the field, but also skills in life--the ways to make yourself a better person.”
In Fairfield, Flanders coached alongside her longtime friend Ronda Goss; Flanders coached the girls and Goss the boys. The two had been best friends since they were 12 years old.
“People called us Birdie and Buttons; we had so much fun and even had hats made with our nicknames,” said Flanders, chuckling.
In 1990, Flanders coached the first Little League softball team in Franklin County.
“I had 18 girls that played for me that year, and I coached many of them until they entered high school.”
While working in Bakersfield, Flanders coached alongside Chris Brigham.
“We had so much fun coaching together,” said Flanders. “The kids just love him, and he’s done so many great things for them.”
During those years, Flanders also had the opportunity to work with Jim Bashaw and Dan Marlow.
“Jim had me coaching basketball with the Catholic Youth Organization. That was my first experience traveling with kids,” said Flanders.
“Danny Marlow has always been dear to me. I respect that man and look up to him more than anyone I’ve met.
“He’s all about the kids and what’s best for them. He was a great coach and someone I’ve always looked up to.”
From 2007 to 2014, Flanders worked and coached in Enosburg, the school she attended as a student-athlete.
“I had a blast with the kids I coached--Victoria Lombard, Morgan Jackson, Maria Lovelette, and Michelle Wilcox, Katja Langmaid, Hayley Reagan, and Shelby Sheridan. Those kids were fun, they wanted to be there, and they wanted to learn,” said Flanders, smiling.
“I love keeping in touch with them today. Some of them are coaching, and they see now how hard it can be.”
In Enosburg, Flanders coached basketball with Jay Nichols and was on the staff when the Enosburg girls won their second state title.
“Those girls were amazing! Just about all of them are in the Enosburg Hall of Fame; Maria Gleason, Lindsey Larivee, Alexa Johnson, and Jade Desrocher all scored over a thousand points,” said Flanders.
“To be able to coach four girls who got 1,000 points was exciting! It was an honor to coach them.”
Flanders also coached softball and soccer at Enosburg at the JV and varsity levels, including assisting Rick Green with the varsity girls’ soccer team.
“Rick taught me all about patience. When we started coaching, we became good friends, and I felt about him like I would a brother. He was a great mentor,” said Flanders.
Flanders took over the girls’ varsity soccer team from 2010 to 2014. After the 2014 season, Flanders put up her whistle.
In 2017, Flanders came ‘out of retirement’ to assist Ann Hull with 7/8 girls’ basketball. Hull had been Flanders’ basketball coach in high school.
“When I coached with Ann, I still called her Mrs. Hull. By the end of the year, I could call her Anne once in a while,” said Flanders, chuckling.
“Ann pushed us as athletes and made us work to our full ability. I always looked up to her, and it was fun to coach alongside her and see how she thought about the game.”
Talk of former coaches brought Flanders back to her high school years. Varsity girls’ soccer came to Enosburg in 1978, and Flanders was eager to play.
Before the girls’ team was established, Mike Bashaw, the physical education teacher, invited Flanders to play on the boys’ varsity soccer team after watching her play in gym class.
“I was a freshman, and I was hesitant to play with the boys. I wanted to play so badly, but I didn’t dare,” said Flanders.
Flanders joined the first girls’ teams, coached by Jim Ross and assisted by Ann Hull; they won a state title in 1980.
Ross was also Flanders’ softball coach from 1976 to 1980; John Sheridan assisted.
“John was amazing. As an athlete, I learned more from him than from anyone. He spent hours hitting me softballs to help me get ready.”
Flanders played four years of varsity basketball and softball and three years of varsity soccer at Enosburg.
She was part of the 1980 state championship softball team who brought home the first banner for softball, and she went to Barre multiple times in basketball.
“There’s a picture of me drawn by a local man; it ran in the paper, and I was so embarrassed at the time. I never liked the limelight; I always wanted the recognition for the team. It was Anne who told me to enjoy it,” said Flanders.
The drawing of Flanders currently hangs in the Enosburg Hall of Fame, to which she was inducted in 2019, with her former player, Michelle Wilcox.
“It meant more to me to see a kid I coached on the wall then to see myself,” said Flanders.
“My husband, Ray, and my parents would have been so proud to see me on the wall. Ray told me I was going to get on the wall,” said Flanders.
After high school, Flanders went on to play basketball and field hockey at Johnson State College. She had received offers to play at schools out of state, but she was determined to stay in Vermont.
“I was asked to play field hockey, a sport I hadn’t played before. I told them I’d do it, but I wasn’t going to wear a skirt,” said Flanders.
“That year, I was the starting goalie for the team. We were amazing, and it was a blast.”
Through her high school and college years, Flanders had the unwavering support of her family.
“My parents never missed a game, and my sisters were involved in my sports,” said Flanders.
“I don’t remember once getting into the car and having my parents holler at me after a game.”
Her family’s love and support gave her strength, but Flanders still recalls the damage done by the bullying she experienced in high school.
“I was a good athlete, but I was shy. I figured that people would treat me better if I was a good person and was the best at sports and music. Some of my teammates never realized how hard that was on me,” said Flanders, candidly.
“Because of what I went through when I was younger, I knew what I didn’t want kids to have to go through, and it made it easy to connect with them. Kids still call me or text me when they’re having a tough time. That’s what matters.”
Looking back over her years of coaching, Flanders is grateful for the opportunity to impact her players.
“In the game, it’s intense, and you want to win, but in the end, it’s about having a good time and remembering it all down the road. If I could turn the clock back, I’d do it all again!”