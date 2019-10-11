ST. ALBANS — After a brief hiatus, Chris Hunt and Micheal Mattuchio have decided to host the Vermont Trooper’s Association Flag Football Tournament and 5K Fun Run this year.
“Mike and I took different career paths and there was a two-year break when we didn’t do the event,” said Hunt. “This year we decided to bring it back, and we know a lot of people are looking forward to it.”
The flag football tournament and 5K will be held on October 26th, with the hope of raising money for the Vermont Troopers Association Members Assistance Fund and a few suicide awareness foundations.
“We started this event back in 2015,” said Mattuchio. “We figured we’d have one St. Albans police barracks play another police barracks in a game of flag football for fun.”
According to Mattuchio and Hunt, they had no intention of raising money; they wanted to raise morale.
“We were all mourning the loss of trooper, Kyle Young,” said Hunt. Young passed away during a training exercise.
The two men reached out to the media, military, and local police departments to see if anyone was interested in joining them.
“We had a great response from Franklin and Chittenden police departments,” said Mattucchio. “We were overwhelmed with the amount of support we got from the community and from 14th Star to help the family.”
As the event took shape, Mattuchio suggested that they consider making the event a fundraiser and including a 5K race and raffle, prizes, and an after-party. The funds would go to Young’s family.
“We wanted to help troopers and first responders who were going through tough times,” said Mattuchio. “We help with sick kids, medical needs, and the members’ assistance fund.”
Typically, 20 flag football teams participate each year and the 5K draws a crowd of runners. Many people also come as spectators.
The six-person teams are made up of military, first responders, and police, but many come from other walks of life.
According to the Hunt and Mattuchio, teams have been made up of Vermont Legislators, a group of Lake Monsters players, members of the WCAX team, law enforcement, and everything in between.
“We want this to be a community event--a fun day for everyone,” said Hunt.
The event wouldn’t have reached the level of greatness it did if it weren’t for the help of one local business.
“14th Star supports our crazy ideas and helps us out in the process,” said Hunt.
One of 14th Star’s founders, Steve Gagner, is still serving in the military, and his sister, Andrea Gagner, CEO of 14th Star, knows first hand the sacrifice service members make daily.
“We have a great relationship with the local police departments and their families,” said Andrea, “and it’s important to us that they have what they need because they spend so much time making sure we have what we need.”
Andrea recalled the 2016 tournament when funds from the tournament went to Dan Marcellus, a trooper who was suffering from brain cancer.
“It was a huge opportunity for the entire community to support him and his family,” said Andrea. “Being able to provide the space for the event was such a great thing.”
Mattuchio, a trooper with the Vermont State Police, and Hunt, who served in the Vermont National Guard and now serves with the State Police, both see the value of an event that gets service members out in the community.
“One of our goals is that everyone mingles with everyone-all walks of life come together for a day and play football and have some beers and win some prizes,” said Hunt.
“Everyone has something they wear to work,” said Mattuchio, “but when we go to play these games, we’re all the same.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the flag football tournament, the 5K run, the raffle, and the after-party, can visit www.14thstartbrewery.com for more details.
“It’s awesome how the community comes out to support us and respects what we do,” said Hunt. “We like to make it as fun as possible to let people know that we appreciate them as much as they appreciate us.”