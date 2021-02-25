Friday
Boys Basketball
Richford vs. Oxbow
When: Tip off at 7 pm at Richford Junior Senior High School
Keys to know: The Falcons put up a good fight facing BFA Fairfax on Tuesday; let’s see if they can bring that energy to this in-division game against Oxbow. Keep an eye out for Benjamin Greenwood and Will Steinhour who have been playing some great basketball for Richford. Jacob Clawson is another to watch as his fast, fearless play brings lots of energy to the young Falcons’ team.
How to watch: NFHS will be live streaming this game for paid subscribers.
Saturday
Girls Hockey
Comets vs. SBHS
When: Puck drop at 7:30 at Collins Perley
What to know: The Comets have been delivering their classic high effort, team-centric game this season. The team is 2-1-1 on the season, after falling to Essex this week. There’s a great mix of players from veterans like Macie Boissonneault Sophie Zemianek to new comers like Faith Reed who tallied her first two varsity goals against Burr & Burton last week.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game from Facebook. Ari Bearegard will be covering the game for the Messenger.
Boys hockey
MVU vs. Lyndon
When: Puck drops at 7 :15 at the Highgate Arena
What to know: The Thunderbirds are hungry this season, and their record certainly shows it. The team has combined an excellent mix of offense and defense, scoring 14 goals in three games and allowing four.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the action on Facebook. Ruthie Laroche will bring you coverage for the Messenger.
Monday
Boys basketball
Enosburg vs. Richford
When: Tip-off at 7 pm in Enosburg
What to know: These teams have been rivals for as long as anyone can remember and always bring intensity to the court when they meet. Enosburg picked up a great win against Lake Region on Tuesday, and Richford gave BFA Fairfax a good run early in the game.
How to watch: NFHS will live stream the game for paid subscribers. Messenger reporter, Robbie Maher, will have all the details for you.
Fairfax vs. Lake Region
When: Tip off at 7 pm in Fairfax
Keys to know: BFA Fairfax earned the first win of the short season against Richford, and they’ll be looking to extend that momentum against Lake Region. Riley Greene and Isaac Decker both went double digits for Fairfax on Tuesday; will they carry the Bullets’ offense against the Rangers?
How to watch: Check the BFA Fairfax Facebook page for streaming details. Ari Beauregard will have things covered for the Messenger.
MVU vs. BFA
When: Tip-off at 7pm at the Thunderdome
What to know: MVU has come out strong this season with seniors Patrick Walker and Gabriel Unwin netting solid points for the Thunderbirds. The team chemistry is flowing, and they’ve got all kinds of momentum to ride into this in-county rivalry game. BFA St. Albans has the grit and the talent, even though scoring has been slow-coming this season. Will this be the game they catch fire?
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game and Messenger Sports editor Ruthie Laroche will bring you the details.
Want to follow your teams out of town?
Check the home team athletic page for game times and broadcast options.
BFA At. Albans boys hockey at Colchester: Saturday at 5:30
MVU boys hockey at Mt Mansfield: Monday at 1 pm.
MVU girls hockey at Rutland: Saturday at 7:30.
Enosburg girls basketball at North Country: Friday at 6:30.
BFA Fairfax boys basketball at Winooski: Friday at TBD
