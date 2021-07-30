The EFCC Junior League completed its regular season in a light rain on Thursday. Despite the less than ideal weather conditions, every team finished on the plus side. Gavin Bruzzi led his team to a +13.5, as the 10 year old shot a 42, including two birdies. He was +8, Cruz Loiselle was +4, Madison Derosia and Paulina Wolfe also contributed to the victory.
Most over points prizes were awarded to Kaden McAllister and a guy who doubled his points on the day, Derrick Vaillancourt. The winners get a free creemee at Main Street Delights.
The inaugural junior league was an unqualified success. Twenty golfers participated and a big thank you goes out to the volunteers who helped teach these young people about the game of golf. Brent Lussier, Bob Mero, Larry Wilson, Mitchell Boudreau, Wynn Paradee, and Kyle Choiniere all contributed as every player improved during the season. A skills competition followed by a pizza party is on tap for next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.