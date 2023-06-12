Congratulations to the Richford an BFA-Fairfax baseball players named to All-Mountain League teams.
First team
Gabe Nyland-Funke, BFA-Fairfax senior
Reagan Baumeister, BFA-Fairfax sophomore
Will Steinhour, Richford junior
Carter Blaney, Richford junior
Second team
Ryan Sheehan, BFA-Fairfax sophomore
Dylan Sicard, BFA-Fairfax freshman
Marcel Gendron, Richford sophomore
Third team
Jonas Lagasse, Richford senior
Michael Cunningham, Richford sophomore
Mitchell Kane, Richford sophomore
