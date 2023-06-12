all-mountain-bb.jpg

Reagan Baumeister, Will Steinhour, Gabe Nyland-Funke, and Carter Blaney were all named First Team All-Mountain for their outstanding performances during the 2023 baseball season. 

Congratulations to the Richford an BFA-Fairfax baseball players named to All-Mountain League teams. 

First team

Gabe Nyland-Funke, BFA-Fairfax senior 

Reagan Baumeister, BFA-Fairfax sophomore

Will Steinhour, Richford junior

Carter Blaney, Richford junior

Second team

Ryan Sheehan, BFA-Fairfax sophomore 

Dylan Sicard, BFA-Fairfax freshman

Marcel Gendron, Richford sophomore

Third team

Jonas Lagasse, Richford senior

Michael Cunningham, Richford sophomore

Mitchell Kane, Richford sophomore

