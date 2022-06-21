make a wish hockey.jpg

Members of the 2019 Make A Wish teams take the ice. The game was not played at the end of the 2020 season due to Covid. 

 Courtesy Photo
The 2022 Make-A-Wish Twin State All-Star Classic has three events for hockey fans this weekend, beginning with a Skills Competition on Friday, June 24 and men's and women's games on Saturday. You can catch Franklin County seniors in action on the ice and support an incredible cause! 
 
Location: UVM's Gutterson Fieldhouse
Skills Competition: June 24 at 7:15pm (Free Admission)
Game Date: June 25, 2022
Game Times: Women at 4 pm and Men at 6:30
Game admission: Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17), free for children age 6 and under, and will be available at the door.
 

