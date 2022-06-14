ST. ALBANS - Dr. Kristin Kindred joined the Northwestern Medical Center orthopedic team in 2022. Kindred, a podiatrist specializing in foot and ankle surgery, is an avid runner and enjoys connecting with the local running community.
In the summer of 2020, Kindred met local runner Shari Bashaw at a marathon. The two struck up a conversation, and Kindred expressed her desire to move to Vermont.
Bashaw connected Kindred with Dr. David Groening and Jessica Frost, the physician recruiter at NMC. Kindred, who has family in the New England area, had been looking for a job in the region.
"Dr. Greoning was looking to cut back," said Kindred. "It was clear there was a need for another podiatrist, especially with the hindfoot and ankle training. And that's how I got my foot in the door with NMC."
Q&A with Dr. Kristin Kindred
What sparked your interest in running? I was a ballet dancer in high school, and I started running after graduation to stay in shape. My mom, who was an avid runner, supported me and signed me up for races. I've increased speed, and now it's a full-on hobby. Hopefully, my body cooperates for a long time.
What do you love about running? I love that you can get a great workout anywhere, and all you need is a pair of shoes. I'm an early morning runner and usually run around 5 am. It's also been an excellent way to meet people in the community as I moved through schooling and residency.
What's your favorite distance to race? I love marathons, and I always have my eye on a marathon, whether it's a couple of months or a year away. I've run the Boston Marathon a couple of times, I recently ran the Sugarloaf Marathon in Maine, and I'm running the Chicago Marathon in the fall.
What marathon training plan do you use? Currently, I'm working with a coach, Kevin Hetrick who's a runner I met when I lived in Indiana who uses the Jack Daniels Running Formula. My workouts are centered around speed work one to two times a week, speed work incorporated into long runs on the weekend, and lots of slow miles on the other days. I've enjoyed incorporating speed work into the long run; it breaks up the miles and increases the intensity. When I'm training for a marathon, I run about 60 miles a week. I run six or seven days a week, whether I'm training or running for fun.
How did you gain an interest in podiatry? Both my parents are physicians, and I wanted to do something surgical. During college, I met a podiatrist who was also a runner and shadowed her, and that's when I decided to follow podiatry as my route.
What do you enjoy about working with the local running community? After meeting Shari, I wanted to be involved with the Run for Jim, which is a good outreach from the hospital to the community. I led a couch-to-5K program for the community, the hospital, and the Run for Jim. We did a run-walk program at the Collins Perley Complex, and I got to know some people better. We all did the Run for Jim, which was fun.
As a podiatrist, how do you feel about the connection between exercise and health? Activity and exercise are so important for maintaining a healthy weight and mentality, and everyone, no matter their age or fitness, needs exercise. If you enjoy doing an activity, you should do all you can to keep doing it, whether that's walking, hiking, biking, or running.
As a runner, how do you help your patients who are runners? I enjoy running, which can be hard on your feet and your body. Each step in running puts 10 times your body weight on your foot. I help runners optimize running and body mechanics. It's gratifying to make a slight adjustment and see a person's heel pain go away so they can run or move again. There are so many causes of foot pain, but if you can get over the problem causing the pain, you can get back to activity.
Who else can benefit from the help you provide? People who work on their feet have a lot of overuse injuries, similar to runners. Each foot has 28 bones, and each bone has a joint associated with it. Every step, you load those joints, and they absorb shock. So any subtle abnormality can stress the soft tissue. Often when people come in, it's related to a structural issue in the foot. It's amazing how the foot mechanics work through every step with movement; it's a wonderful design.
What steps do you take to get a person back to activity? If I'm getting a person back to exercise after injury, I often use physical therapy to help them safely increase their activity and get them back to where they want to be. I tell people to think about increasing their activity 10 percent per week. For example, suppose you're walking one mile a day for exercise and take time off for an injury. You may need to increase ¼ mile at a time. In any case, you want to increase your activity incrementally to get back to your original activity level. I like to see people back every month or so until they get back to where they want to be.
What's your goal as a podiatrist and runner? My goal is to keep people moving. If anyone is interested in becoming a runner or increasing any activity, I'm happy to work with them.
