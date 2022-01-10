Athletes often speak of the relationships they've formed through sports. Comet hockey players Molly Smith and Caroline Bliss are no exception.
Molly Smith's father Kevin Smith attended BFA St. Albans with Caroline's father Ryan Bliss. The families crossed paths at a hockey tournament Molly's freshman year. Molly was playing for the Dynamo, and Caroline was playing for Saratoga.
Molly recalled the first meeting, "We heard someone yelling 'Kevin' from across the rink complex, and it was Ryan Bliss. He and my dad started talking. My team got knocked out of the tournament, but Caroline's team went to the championship. Our dads talked (that day about) her coming to shadow at BFA St. Albans since there weren't many good girls high school hockey programs in her area."
Caroline shadowed at BFA St. Albans and attended the Pink the Rink game. Things went well; she came back a few weeks later and decided she wanted to make a move. Her grandparents lived in Sheldon, but daily transportation to the rink would be a hardship. The Smiths offered Caroline a home away from home.
"We offered her to live with us. My dad was like, 'yeah, we have an extra room.' I added her on Snapchat, and we hit it off," said Molly." And that's how I got a sister."
According to Caroline, the arrangement worked out well for the Bliss family, "My grandparents were getting older, so as I was coming to BFA to play and to help them."
Q&A with Molly Smith and Caroline Bliss
What was it like when the two of you first started this?
Caroline: We barely knew each other, but we clicked. My family had been billeting for the past ten years--taking in people for the local hockey team. We'd have kids from Florida, Arizona, and Vermont, so I knew what it was like to be in Molly's shoes. I was really homesick at first. I'm such a mama's girl, but I adjusted.
Molly: It took some getting used to, but now I always have someone in the house to talk to. Being an only child is the most boring thing ever.
How have you grown as friends?
Molly: She's made me funnier; we laugh so hard that we cry every day. I implement her jokes, and everyone says I'm funnier since she came. I've also become more open with people and more selfless.
Caroline: Moving here made me more independent. I realized I wanted to come here just as much as my parents wanted me to go, and I've always wanted a sister. I've got twin brothers who are older, and it's nice to have someone to mess with who's also my best friend.
How did your parents handle it?
Caroline: It was weird for them to see their little girl go, even after my brothers went to prep school. I think parents are different with girls than boys.
Molly: I think my parents like her better than me. She takes the dishes out of the dishwasher; I remind them they raised me! They show equal love between us, and everyone, including my extended family, really adjusted to her living with us.
Caroline, what's Molly's strongest quality as a teammate? Her communication. She's also really nice when she first meets someone. She doesn't make them feel awkward, and she always gives people a chance. On the ice, she holds you accountable; she's making sure you always touch the blue line on a sprint! Sometimes it's annoying, but I know it's out of a good heart.
Molly, what's Caroline's strongest quality as a teammate? On the ice, her knowledge of the game is crazy good. She knows where to put the puck, when to yell your name, and exactly what to do at the right time. As a person, she tells it like it is. If we're breaking out of the zone and I pass too early, she'll be like, 'What was that? You're supposed to wait until my feet shift, right?'
What have you enjoyed about your Comet experience?
Caroline: The people and the atmosphere are great; (Luke) Cioffi and (Jeff) Rouleau and the fans and even at practice--people are always encouraging us to believe. Even last year, with no one in the rink, we'd hear the cheering from our teammates; there was never energy missing. And we're always competing in practice.
Molly? The competitiveness and the rivalry. We play Essex on January 15, and I've had that in my calendar since tryouts. I love the community support. Last season, we'd come home and watch every game on Northwest Access TV. We'd see we had 1200 views, and I was amazed that many people wanted to watch us play hockey. Everyone was 'there'; they just weren't physically there.
What are your goals for the season?
Caroline: We want to win a chizzy (championship) together. Last year, we both went to state championships; Molly won softball, and I lost lax. So we want to win one together.
