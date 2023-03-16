The BFA-St. Albans, Missisquoi Valley Union, and Richford Junior-Senior High School snowboard teams competed at the 2023 Vermont state championships on Wednesday, March 8 at Jay Peak Resort.

Kaydence Bocash and Violet Lewellen both medaled for BFA-St. Albans. Bocash finished fourth in Giant Slalom and Lewellen fifth in Rail Jam. The BFA-St. Albans girls were state runners-up in both GS and RJ. Isaac Poore from MVU finished eighth for the individual state title.

BFA-St. Albans coach Cam Caforia spoke of his team: “I was very proud of the effort and energy that these snowboarders put into the season. They make my job so much fun because of their love for the sport."

DSC02284.JPG

Violet Lewellen of BFA-St. Albans finished fifth in the girls’ Rail Jam competition at the Vermont snowboarding state championship on March 8

BFA-St. Albans girls Rail Jam

5 Violet Lewellen

7 Natalie Powers

14 Kaydence Bocash

16 Jayda Stephens

BFA-St. Albans girls GS

4 Kaydence Bocash

11 Natalie Powers

13 Violet Lewellen

22 Jayda Stephens

BFA-St. Albans girls Slope Style

6 Natalie Powers

15 Violet Lewellen

27 Jayda Stephens

BFA-St. Albans boys GS

21 Isaiah Ludlam

26 Blake Halbach

27 Aidan Lund

40 Finn Shookenhuff

52 Kaleb Bocash

MVU boys GS

10 Isaac Poore

22 Nolan Marchessault

23 Parker Hackey

37 Eli Poore

DSC01103.JPG

Isaiah Ludlam

BFA-St. Albans boys Slope Style

17 Sutton Thomas

19 Aidan Lund

22 Finn Shookenhuff

33 Blake Halbach

39 Kaleb Bocash

43 Isaiah Ludlam

MVU boys Slope Style

7 Isaac Poore

21 Eli Poore

31 Parker Hackey

32 Nolan Marchessault

Richford boys results

Slopestyle

57 Charles Daniel

GS

34 Isaiah Snider

49 Charles Daniel

Rail Jam

21 Isaiah Snider

21 John Lugo

Enosburg girls results

Rail Jam

4 Miley Decker

16 Maci Barnard

GS

6 Miley Decker

10 Maci Barnard

Slope Style

8 Maci Barnard

11 Miley Decker

Enosburg boys results

GS

35 Wilder Howell

48 Jacob Willey

Slope Style

28 Telly Harris

36 Jacob Willey

