The BFA-St. Albans, Missisquoi Valley Union, and Richford Junior-Senior High School snowboard teams competed at the 2023 Vermont state championships on Wednesday, March 8 at Jay Peak Resort.
Kaydence Bocash and Violet Lewellen both medaled for BFA-St. Albans. Bocash finished fourth in Giant Slalom and Lewellen fifth in Rail Jam. The BFA-St. Albans girls were state runners-up in both GS and RJ. Isaac Poore from MVU finished eighth for the individual state title.
BFA-St. Albans coach Cam Caforia spoke of his team: “I was very proud of the effort and energy that these snowboarders put into the season. They make my job so much fun because of their love for the sport."
BFA-St. Albans girls Rail Jam
5 Violet Lewellen
7 Natalie Powers
14 Kaydence Bocash
16 Jayda Stephens
BFA-St. Albans girls GS
4 Kaydence Bocash
11 Natalie Powers
13 Violet Lewellen
22 Jayda Stephens
BFA-St. Albans girls Slope Style
6 Natalie Powers
15 Violet Lewellen
27 Jayda Stephens
BFA-St. Albans boys GS
21 Isaiah Ludlam
26 Blake Halbach
27 Aidan Lund
40 Finn Shookenhuff
52 Kaleb Bocash
MVU boys GS
10 Isaac Poore
22 Nolan Marchessault
23 Parker Hackey
37 Eli Poore
BFA-St. Albans boys Slope Style
17 Sutton Thomas
19 Aidan Lund
22 Finn Shookenhuff
33 Blake Halbach
39 Kaleb Bocash
43 Isaiah Ludlam
MVU boys Slope Style
7 Isaac Poore
21 Eli Poore
31 Parker Hackey
32 Nolan Marchessault
Richford boys results
Slopestyle
57 Charles Daniel
GS
34 Isaiah Snider
49 Charles Daniel
Rail Jam
21 Isaiah Snider
21 John Lugo
Enosburg girls results
Rail Jam
4 Miley Decker
16 Maci Barnard
GS
6 Miley Decker
10 Maci Barnard
Slope Style
8 Maci Barnard
11 Miley Decker
Enosburg boys results
GS
35 Wilder Howell
48 Jacob Willey
Slope Style
28 Telly Harris
36 Jacob Willey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.