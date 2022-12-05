BERKSHIRE - Adi Chagnon, a student-athlete at Berkshire Elementary School, became the Richford Rockets’ team photographer this fall. She didn't intend to take on the role, but she discovered she had a knack and love for photography; some of her work appeared in the Saint Albans Messenger sports section.
Q&A with Adi Chagnon
How did you get started taking photos? My mom asked me to take photos because she was coaching, and I started really liking it. Then, my older sister Mikayla asked me to take photos of her, so I knew she was looking for photos.
What did you most enjoy about photographing the Richford girls' soccer team this fall? I liked hearing what they had to say about the photos; their feedback kept me going. I also knew what I wanted people to take photos of if they were taking pictures of me, which also helped.
What were your favorite games to photograph? I liked the home games where I could get behind the goal and go wherever I wanted. Also, I liked taking pictures of teams in higher divisions than us because our girls had to put in even more effort to beat those teams.
Do you have a favorite photo from the season? I liked a celebration photo I took after the girls beat a rival team this fall. That photo showed all of the emotion they felt with the win, and it was a super special moment. It was a great way to end the regular season and head into playoffs.
What three things have surprised you the most about photographing games? How much people liked my photos surprised me. I wasn't expecting people to care about them. I was surprised at how good my photos were, and that mom was willing to trust me with her camera.
What are you planning to photograph this winter? I'm planning to photograph basketball this winter. I feel like basketball has even more emotion, and I'm looking forward to that.
What is the hardest part about photographing sports? Not getting hit by a ball! I'm always scared when I'm looking through the lens and trying to find where the ball is. The lighting can be hard, and also getting my photos to be clear.
What is the easiest part about photographing sports? Taking photos of people who aren't moving is the easiest part. People dribbling a ball and moving by themselves with the ball are easy to photograph. When the Rockets' goalie, Aubrey (Fadden), was punting the ball, there were a lot of movements, so I could break it up. Playing sports, I know what I'm doing, making it easier to know what to look for. I know what's going to happen and what I'm looking for ahead of time.
