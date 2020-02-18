24th Annual Collins Perley Figure Skating Show
ST. ALBANS — Rhonda Somers-Fletcher and the coaches of the Collins Perley Figure Skating Club have been serving the figure skating community at CPC for 24 years.
The non-profit group, staffed entirely by volunteers, seeks to provide an opportunity for kids to enjoy the sport of figure skating.
This year, 80 kids participated in the program, which begins in October and ends in February.
"The kids build great friendships and truly blossom in this program," said Somers-Fletcher. "It's not competitive, and some kids thrive in the environment and gain so much confidence."
Somers-Fletcher recalled one mom whose daughter took part in the program.
"Her daughter hadn't participated in anything before, and she loved this and couldn't wait to come," said Somers-Fletcher. "That tells me our coaches are doing a wonderful job."
Skaters can begin at three, and some have gone on to skate through high school.
"Some of our coaches were skaters in the program; they've come back to donate their time to coach," said Somers-Fletcher. "That speaks volumes for what they personally get out of it."
"I have coaches who have been coaching for more than 20 years. They are life long friends."
Somers-Fletcher smiled as she noted she's come full circle.
"My grandson is in the program now, and I started this when his mother was two. It blows me away when I think of how long we've been doing this, and I love it as much as I did day one."
Somers-Fletcher, who grew up outside of Montreal, began figure skating at nine years of age and continued until she was 17.
In 1995, she was inspired to begin a program when her daughter Tamathy was ready to take figure skating lessons.
"I met with Tony Trainer, the first manager at the Complex, and reached out to the US Figure Skating Association," said Somers-Fletcher. "We had 20 to 25 kids that joined, and it's grown from there.
"It's a basic skill, learn to skate program. We practice all season long, the kids practice their routines for a month, and then we host our performance."
Performances are planned in the summer and require months of preparation and practice.
More advanced skaters do solos or perform in pairs. Some skate from 5:30 to 7 in the morning, before school, the entire month of February.
Somers-Fletcher noted that the program is open to all.
"We have special needs kids, and we enjoy working with them. We have kids from all over the county, including Grand Isle and Chittenden counties."
Many of the participants have never skated before, but it doesn't take long for most to learn.
"The very first day, we have so many kids who can't stand up. They are taught how to stand, fall down, and get up. In three weeks, there are no crates," said Somers-Fletcher. "The kids have so much pride and happiness.
Relationships are a big part of the program, and Somers-Fletcher cherishes the time spent helping kids grow.
"I see this program helping to grow great citizens. The kids learn to build relationships and support each other, often connecting with kids they don't know.
"I'm happy when I see them smiling--some start out shy, and within a couple of weeks they connect with someone, they're skating, maybe holding hands.
"Kids are looking for rainbows on the ice as the sun shines through on a Saturday morning. I love this community we have, I love the smell of the rink, and the hustle and bustle," said Somers-Fletcher thoughtfully. "We are all sad when the season comes to an end."
The Collins Perley Figure Skating Club will end the season this Sunday, February 23rd at 2 PM with their 24th Annual Performance
Titled “The Seasons.” Tickets are $8.00