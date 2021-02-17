SWANTON — The in-county rivalry game between the MVU Thunderbirds boys' basketball team and the Enosburg Hornets is this week's featured game, and with good reason.
In a normal season, the teams often face each other three times, twice in-county and once at the Lamoille Holiday Tournament. Last year, MVU came out victorious in the tournament championship game, and Thunderbird Patrick Walker was named the tournament MVP.
Friday's game: "We will miss the Enosburg fans and students this year; they create a great atmosphere and always bring a big crowd," said MVU coach Matt Walker.
"Chad Lovelette runs the program the right way--team first, hard-nosed, man-to-man basketball that's competitive and respectful."
MVU will still be missing big man Matt Curtis, but the Thunderbirds have options.
"We're still going to pound the paint even without Matt," said Walker.
Who has MVU faced in 2021? The Thunderbirds fell 67-63 to Middlebury last Friday, but MVU seniors Patrick Walker and Gabe Unwin and junior Hayzen Luneau all scored double figures.
Who has Enosburg faced in 2021? The Hornets faced Mount Abraham last weekend, falling 50-43 to the Eagles. Enosburg held a tenuous 34-33 lead in the third, but the Eagles prevailed. Gavin Combs led Enosburg with 10 points.
When: Tip-p off at 7 pm at the Thunderdome.
How to watch: NWA-TV will live stream the game from their Facebook page, and samessenger.com will have an article and photo gallery after the game.
