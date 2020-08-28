ESSEX/FRANKLIN COUNTY — Jim Neidlinger has experienced the game of baseball at every level. From Little League to the Major Leagues, Neidlinger has embraced a passion for the game that has impacted his life and the lives of others.
This spring, Neidlinger and the coaching staff at Bases Loaded confronted an opponent that threatened to upset the Bulldogs’ summer season.
“It’s been a very different summer, but there’s no place I’d rather be than on a ball field coaching kids who want to work and get better,” said Neidlinger.
The Bases Loaded Bulldogs provide Vermont athletes with the opportunity to hone their skills and to get a taste competition outside of Vermont.
The team, associated with the Bases Loaded Baseball Academy established by Neidlinger and his wife Ann, draws athletes from all over the state.
Out-of-state tournaments are a trademark of the program, but COVID-19 complications made out-of-state travel impossible this summer. Neidlinger and his staff worked diligently to maximize opportunities for their athletes.
“We’re still playing a little ball; it’s not perfect, but at least we’ve got something,” said Neidlinger.
From a business perspective, the measures needed to keep kids healthy and safe on the field, while necessary, required a lot of dedication from coaches, parents, and players.
Neidlinger noted that coaches constantly monitored players to be sure they are wearing neck gaiters, that they have hand sanitizer, and that umpires didn’t touch baseballs.
“The freedom to freelance and play baseball as we used to is gone this year, but all the players and coaches have worked hard to make this season happen,” said Neidlinger.
This year, seven young men from Franklin County, Kam Lovelette, Gabe Howrigan, Evan Havreluk, Justis Orton, Shea Howrigan, CJ McAllister, and Nik Saborowski were among the 80 athletes playing for the Bulldogs.
“We want to help kids get better at baseball, and we want kids to be able to tell a story about how baseball affected them, both in the game and as a person,” said Neidlinger.
“The beauty of the Bulldogs lies in the fact that we have kids from every county; it’s this big mixing pot of people creating relationships,” said Neidlinger.
“They may be opponents in high school, but they’re friends in the summer. That’s way beyond the game of baseball--beyond the play by play or the tournaments.”
Many associate travel teams like the Bulldogs with dollar signs, but Neidlinger noted there’s more to the teams than making money.
“It’s about bringing kids in and creating a family atmosphere where people want to prepare you to compete and be decent human beings in the outside world.”
Neidlinger also knows the value of a professional appearance.
“I’m an old-schooler; I like to have my players well dressed. Looking sharp is important. If you get beat, at least you looked good,” said Neidlinger chuckling.
“I don’t know how far baseball will take you, but I know when you finish this program, I want you to feel like you had a major league experience.”
This summer, most of the competition has been inside the organization as Bulldogs’ teams play one another as well as other local and Legion teams. The teams have also continued with daily practices.
“My coaches have done an excellent job of practicing and teaching the game. COVID has not beaten the Bulldogs in the teaching of the game.”
Neidlinger also thanked the parents who’ve brought kids to practice throughout the summer.
“I give huge kudos to the parents. It’s a financial commitment, but also a time commitment,” said Neidlinger.
“The Bulldogs work because it’s an organization that people buy into and understand what the mission statement is.”
Contact sports have had a harder time finding leeway for seasons, but baseball, according to Neidlinger, is perfect for safe competition.
“The beautiful thing about baseball is that it naturally social distances you. Most of the time there’s no one within 15 feet of each other,” said Neidlinger.
Adjusting to neck gaiters and hand sanitizer in humid, summer weather hasn’t been a breeze.
“I ask the kids, what’s the game worth to you? You have to pull your gaiter up 12 times a day in a baseball game. It keeps others safe and protects you. If you’re in a compromising situation, follow the protocols.”
Neidlinger, who’s been coaching for 25 years, has also had to make adjustments.
“I always put my arm on my pitcher’s shoulder when I visit the mound. Now I have to remember to keep that distance,” said Neidlinger.
“Everyone has to make adjustments, deal with discomfort, and turn something negative into something positive. I remind the kids that people need to respect each other and care for one another.”
Caring for one another is something Neidlinger encourages in the Bulldogs program.
“Young people today are learning how to understand that coaches hold you accountable because they care, and they want to help you be a better person,” said Neidlinger.
“Building a relationship with someone in authority, especially in the tough times of competition, is so valuable, and so is learning to communicate with a coach and make adjustments to succeed.
“When I have a kid that shows maturity — who talks with me and wants to figure things out--that motivates me to want to put more energy into that individual.”
Neidlinger established the Bulldogs five years ago, shortly after parents came to him and requested instruction opportunities for their children.
“As coaches and instructors, we need to keep up with our athletes’ vision, and it was time to offer higher learning opportunities. The goal has always been to create better players,” said Neidlinger.
“Our mission is to see players excel in their high schools, in college, and in their local leagues.”
Last fall, Neidlinger accepted the head coaching position of the Saint Michael’s varsity baseball team.
“I’m trying to build baseball at every level in Vermont. One of my main goals as the coach at St. Mike’s is to develop local kids who can play at the DII college level,” said Neidlinger.
As the interview came to a close, Neidlinger, who pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, had a smile in his voice.
“I still stare at the pitcher’s mound and think that’s the greatest place in the world,” said Neidlinger, “and my wife Ann and I are very committed to leaving the game of baseball, in Vermont, in a better place.”