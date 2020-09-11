FAIRFAX — The Ridgefield Ranch riders traveled to New Boston, NH, to attend an NBHA competition this weekend. Cassidy and Paige Superneau each posted strong times in the events, including a ‘fastest time of the day’ for Cassidy.
“The show was at the new Boston Fairgrounds, and there were 93 great competitors, which is a bit more than usual,” said Cassidy.
“We ended up having to continue the show under the lights before finishing up!”
Cassidy rode both Hank and Honor in the weekend’s events.
“Hank and I had a great first run winning the open and youth 1D with a 15.5, which was the fastest time of the day!” said Cassidy.
“Honor, my second horse, had a good run too, placing in the 2D in the open and youth. It was a great day spent with lots of friends!”
Paige left the weekend on a high note, rallying in the second race.
“I had a clean run in the first race, with a few mistakes that cost time, and I finished with a 16.2,” said Paige.
“In the second race, I still had a few mistakes at barrel 1 and 3, but I clocked a 15.9, which placed me 9th in the Open and 3rd in the Youth 1D.
“It was definitely a good weekend to learn from, and I can change some things in my run so we can come back faster!”
The Superneaus will race Friday and Saturday at the Champlain Valley Expo, beginning at 6 pm on Friday and racing throughout the day on Saturday.