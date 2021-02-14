Who played: The MVU boys varsity team traveled to Middlebury losing 67-63 on Friday.
MVU High scorers: Patrick Walker 25 points, Gabe Unwin 16 points, Hayzen Luneau 12 points, Sean Power 7 points. Middlebury: Maxwell Alberts scored 24 points.
MIDDLEBURY-The MVU boys varsity team traveled to Middlebury on a frigid Friday, night short-…
Who played: The Enosburg boys varsity team opened the season on the road Friday night at Mount Abraham, falling 50-43 on Friday.
Enosburg high scorer: Gavin Combs led the Hornets with 10 points.
BRISTOL —The Enosburg boys varsity team opened the season on the road Friday night at Mount …
Who played: The Comets basketball team rolled to a 52-33 win over Rice on Friday.
High scorers: Dasaro led the Comets with 26; McGinn had 10.
FRIDAY — The Comets got off to a good, delayed start on Friday, traveling to Rice to face th…
Who played:The BFA Fairfax boys' varsity basketball team traveled to Danville on Saturday, falling 64-56.
BFA Fairfax high scorers: Carl Bruso with 18, Riley Green with 12, and Owen Demar with 9.
DANVILLE — The BFA Fairfax boys' varsity basketball team traveled to Danville on Saturday, f…
