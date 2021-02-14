Who played: The MVU boys varsity team traveled to Middlebury losing 67-63 on Friday.

MVU High scorers: Patrick Walker 25 points, Gabe Unwin 16 points, Hayzen Luneau 12 points, Sean Power 7 points. Middlebury: Maxwell Alberts scored 24 points.

Who played: The Enosburg boys varsity team opened the season on the road Friday night at Mount Abraham, falling 50-43 on Friday.

Enosburg high scorer: Gavin Combs led the Hornets with 10 points.

Who played: The Comets basketball team rolled to a 52-33 win over Rice on Friday.

High scorers: Dasaro led the Comets with 26; McGinn had 10.

Who played:The BFA Fairfax boys' varsity basketball team traveled to Danville on Saturday, falling 64-56.

BFA Fairfax high scorers: Carl Bruso with 18, Riley Green with 12, and Owen Demar with 9.