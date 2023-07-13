As part of celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Babe Ruth in Franklin County, the U14 Babe Ruth State Tournament will be held at Missisquoi Valley Union from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.
When to watch: On Friday, July 14, District II will play Franklin County at 2:30. Mahalos (Lamoille) will play Essex at 5:30. Games will play at 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the tournament final will take place on Sunday at 11 a.m. with a second game being played 30 minutes after the first, if needed.
What to eat: Concessions are available Fri and Saturday and hosted by Franklin County Babe Ruth. Saturday will feature St. Pierre Delicacy Food truck.
What’s next? The winner of the state tournament will advance to the Regionals in Westfield, MA, the following weekend.
