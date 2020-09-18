MONTPELIER — Vermont's high school athletes will have to wait a little longer to take the field as the state has not officially moved into stage III of the COVID health guidelines.
Messenger Sports confirmed with VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols, that, while it was hoped games would begin on Monday, September 21st, that timeline will no longer be valid.
Athletes may still practice, but all games scheduled for the week of September 21st to the 26th have been canceled or postponed.
It is hoped that more information on the step up to stage III will be available within the next week.
In the meantime, if you know a high school athlete, let them know how much you appreciate their hard work and dedication to their sport! Athletes, we hope to see them on the field soon.