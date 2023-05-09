The Richford Falcons varsity baseball team earned an 18-9 win over Northfield on May 9, thanks to stead offense throughout the game.
The Falcons scored runs in all seven innings, as Michael Cunningham, Mitchell Kane, Marcel Gendron, Nathan Laframboise, Bobby Gendron, and Aiden Wood all had hits.
Jonas Lagasse threw five and one-third innings allowing 10 hits, nine runs, three walks, and five strikeouts; Nathan Laframboise threw one and two-thirds innnigs, walking two and striking out two.
