Carter Blaney's second-inning grand slam helped ignite the Falcons' offense as they cruised to a 14-4 win over the visiting Danville Bears on Thursday, April 27. Blaney also earned the win on the mound, throwing four and one-third innings, allowing two hits, four runs (one earned), six walks and six strikeouts. Michael Cunningham pitched the game's final out, striking out one batter.
The Falcons were led by Blaney who was 2 for 4 with a grand slam and four RBI and Marcel Gendron, who had two hits and two RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.