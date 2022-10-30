The No. 7 Richford took a 4-1 loss to the No. 2 Winooski Spartans in the second round of the D4 playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 29. Congratulations to the Falcons on a fantastic season, which included hosting a home playoff game this fall!
Thank you, Randi Chagnon, for the photos from the road!
