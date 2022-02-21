Carter Blaney.jpg

Richford's Carter Blaney drives to the hoop earlier this season vs Winooski.

 Adam Laroche

The Richford Falcons earned a 65-55 win over Twinfield on Monday, Feb. 21, in a game that saw Richford's Carter Blaney drop 28 points, including six 3-point shots. 

The Falcons scored 17 points in the first, second, and third quarters and were only outscored in the fourth quarter. Richford also proved to be successful from the free throw line, going 10 for 15 on the evening. 

Blaney wasn't the only Falcon to see high numbers on the score sheet; Aske Greve hit 11 and Jerrick Jacobs had 9. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you