The Richford Falcons varsity baseball team earned a commanding 16-3 win over Williamstown on Tuesday, May 23. The Falcons sealed the game with a huge 10-run inning, and six Falcons got on the scoresheet with hits. Michael Cunningham, Will Steinhour, and Nathan Laframboise combined for the win on the mound.
Richford offense: Jonas Lagasse had three hits, Mitchell Kane had a hit and an RBI, Will Steinhour had two hits and three RBI, Michael Cunningham had three hits, Marcel Gendron had a hit and two RBI, Bobby Gendron had an RBI, Nathan Laframboise had a hit and an RBI, and Aiden Wood had an RBI.
Michael Cunningham pitched three and one-third innings, allowing two runs on two hits, walking four and striking out six. Will Steinhour threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one run, walking four and striking out two, and Nathan Laframboise threw one inning allowing one walk and striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.