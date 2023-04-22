On Saturday April 22, the Falcons topped visiting Northfield 9-3, with Jonas Lagasse going the distance on the mound. Lagasse allowed three runs on four hits, walking one and striking out 10.
The Falcons plated five runs in the first inning, including a three run home run by Nathan Laframboise. Richford tacked on three more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. Northfield scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Falcons’ coach Kevin Blaney complimented Lagasse’s complete game.
“Jonas had a couple of nine pitch innings, and lasted all seven. We also played solid defense behind him, and when that happens, pitchers have more confidence to throw a few more strikes,” said Blaney.
Blaney spoke of the steady improvement in the Falcons’ defense, “Every game we’re improving on the little things. The small things are the difference between a good and a great team. If we can work on those things, that will propel us to be a better team.”
Laframboise’s home run was the first of his varsity career.
“He had two strikes, protected the plate and smashed it opposite field, and it will be in his memory forever,” said Blaney. “A lot of kids can’t say they hit an out-of-the-park home run in their high school career. That’s special, and I’m happy for him.”
Laframboise shared his thoughts on the home run: “I was so excited, I was speechless. It blew my mind. This is my last year, and it’s a lot of fun. I like the relationships and friendships I’ve built on this team.”
Lagasse spoke of the shutout: “I’m throwing strikes and having confidence in my teammates to make the plays. I know if I throw a pitch and someone hits it, my teammates are going to make the play.”
Falcons batting stats: Mitchell Kane had one hit and two RBI, Michael Cunningham had one hit and one RBI, and Will Steinhour had a hit and one RBI; Nathan Laframboise hit his first varsity home run and three RBI.
