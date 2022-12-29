DSC_4734.jpg

File photo: Jerrick Jacobs flies in for a layup against the Enosburg Hornets earlier in the 2022 season. Jacobs led the Falcons' offense against Craftsbury on Dec. 29. 

 Adam Laroche

The Richford Falcons earned a 69-52 win over Mid Vermont Christian Academy on Thursday, Dec. 29. Jerrick Jacobs led the Falcons with 22 points, Elia Varisco had 19, and Carter Blaney had nine. 

jerrick.jpg

Jerrick Jacobs (2) led the Falcons' scoring effort in the road win against Mid Vermont Christian on Dec. 29. 

The Falcons host Craftsbury on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

