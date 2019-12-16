CRAFTSBURY — The Richford Falcons traveled to Craftsbury for the first game of the season, earning a 32-21 win.
Nick Carswell had 15 points for the Falcons, followed by Jacob Clawson with 12 points.
The Falcons got a new coaching staff this season, headed by former MVU basketball player, Caden Theberge.
“I’m excited to be able to work with these kids, teaching them what I’ve learned over my playing career and just love for the game of basketball,” said Theberge. “Having a young core group of guys is super encouraging to me.”
“I can’t say enough great things about Nick Carswell’s leadership as a senior. He’s been like a player coach out there for me even so early in the season,” said Theberge.
“He’s really taken things seriously and wants to improve each and everyday.”
Theberge noted that the Falcons, who are a DIV team, have a tough schedule this year, playing mostly division II and III teams.
“It’s a long season and we still have plenty to work on but there’s plenty of bright spots trending in the right direction.”