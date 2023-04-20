The Richford Falcons earned a 14-0 shutout victory over Williamstown on Thursday, April 20. Carter Blaney pitched a complete game shutout, throwing five innings and allowing two hits, walking five, and striking out 11.
Falcons batting stats: Will Steinhour had four hits and three RBI, Jonas Lagasse, Carter Blaney, Marcel Gendron, and Dawson Derby each had one hit.
