RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons traded leads and scored buckets to secure the 41-37 victory over the Stowe Raiders in the Tuesday, Jan. 18, matchup. The Falcons rallied in the second half for their comeback victory.
The Falcons struggled to score early, while the Raiders came out hot to start. The Raiders began the game with a 7-0 run, consisting of threes and layups. Jacob Clawson stopped the early Raider run with an And-1 bucket to get the Falcons started in their scoring.
After two more Raider threes, Will Steinhour came up with a momentum-swinging block, following up on the other end with a three of his own. Clawson, Steinhour, and Ben Greenwood produced for the Falcons, getting them back in the game with offensive boards and buckets. The half ended 14-21, with the Falcons trailing, struggling from deep and at the free-throw line.
The Falcons came out hot in the second half with good scoring and defense from Aske Greve and a three-pointer from Jerrick Jacobs. This quick 7-0 run tied up the game, giving the Falcons life. Stowe continued to score well, but Jacobs knocked down another three to keep the game close.
As the fourth quarter began, it was 27-31 in favor of the Raiders. Steinhour showed great post play, securing an offensive rebound and three layups, one of which ended up being an And-1. Jacobs and Greve traded buckets with the Raiders, leaving the game at a tie with two minutes to go. Jacobs came up with a big steal and breakaway dish to Greve to put Richford ahead. This would be the deciding play of the game, giving the Falcons a 41-37 win over the Stowe Raiders.
Falcon coach Brandon Fuller spoke of Steinhour's efforts in the game, "I'd like to shout out Jacob, my senior. I told him in the last huddle, 'boys, we're going to win if we take a charge right here,' and he did just that."
Coach Fuller said the Falcons would focus on, "ball movement and being mentally ready for the next matchup."
Jacobs spoke of the boost the Stowe game provided, "The thing that feels special about this is that we came off a losing streak. We played our hearts out against Winooski in our last game, and we didn't come out on top. To come back and win this game feels good."
Will Steinhour spoke of the team's play, "I've got a bunch of boys out here who can get it done and score the ball. If I feed them and work hard for them, it's going to come out like this. We're going to come back and we're going to win these games."
Falcons' leading Scorers: Will Steinhour (15), Jacobs (9), Clawson (7), Greve (6)
