RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons secured a 5-1 win over the Craftsbury Chargers on Monday, Oct. 3, but it was the extra player on the field who got all the attention. In the game's final minutes, a neighborhood cat casually strolled onto the field, earning a well-deserved laugh from both teams and the fans.
The cat is a regular game attendee and wasn't hurt during the contest. The Charger goalie kindly helped the cat off the field after the play. When asked if he'd ever had to do that before, he said he hadn't and laughed out loud.
But, back to the game: the Falcons jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first ten minutes of the first half as Dalton Raymo scored from 25 yards. Carter Blaney notched the second goal at 26:28 in the first.
Craftsbury had a solid opportunity with just under ten minutes in the first half, but the ball sailed just wide of the net.
Blaney tallied his second goal and the game's third on a sweet cross to the far post. Carson Steinhour gave the Falcons a four-goal lead five minutes into the second half.
A penalty kick for Craftsbury ended the Falcons' shutout with 15 minutes remaining in the second. Carson Steinhour scored Richford's final goal on a penalty kick.
When asked what he would do if the cat had crossed into his goalie box, Richford goalie Oliver Pike Pike smiled and said, "That's the first time I've seen that, but it would be a good laugh for sure. That's a one in 1,000."
Pike also spoke of the team's closeness: "Everybody gets along; we've got good teamwork and communication, and everyone is doing what they're supposed to."
Junior captain Will Steinhour spoke of his responsibilities on the field. "From the defensive end, you can see the field very well, so it's kind of like the quarterback; you're trying to have a big voice back there and give constructive criticism without attitude. As an upperclassman, I'm trying to help the younger ones grow."
When asked what he would do to help his goalie in a similar cat situation, Will responded with confidence and a smile: "I'm diving on the cat, getting it out of the way for Oliver."
Richford coach Eric Bruch commended Pike on his play in net.
"Last year, Oliver was a great push for our senior goalie Xavier Wood. I worked with Oliver over the summer, and he's grown into his role," said Bruch.
"He didn't get a lot of action tonight, but he has had some really good games, including our last game against BFA-Fairfax. He played phenomenally."
Bruch spoke of the large junior class he has for the 2022 season: "The junior class is a tight group, and they play really well together. They've played sports together forever, and I knew they'd step up. I could see it last year. Will's been a leader since he was a freshman, he's been a non-arm band captain for two years, and he's the leader on this team."
When asked if they hired the cat to run interference on Craftsbury, Bruch denied any such actions.
"That cat is here all the time, and he often walks along the sideline, but that's the first time I've seen him in the field of play. He's the 'streaker.'"
