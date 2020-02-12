RICHFORD — On Wednesday evening, Richford High School recognized Dalton Charest, Francesco Chirico, Nicholas Carswell, and Gabriel Lagasse, the varsity boys basketball team's graduating seniors.
"The leadership that these four seniors have is incredible," said Richford coach Cayden Theberge. "That kind of leadership coming from people who haven't played at a high level or even played the sport at all is impressive. I couldn't have asked for anything different in my first year coaching."
The Falcons hosted the Stowe Raiders for the senior night contest, falling 50-33.
The teams put up small numbers in the first quarter--Richford netting four points and Stowe tallying seven.
The Raiders pulled away in the second quarter of the game, outscoring Richford 13-5. The teams left for the half, Stowe carrying the 20-9 lead.
Nick Carswell hit a deep three to get the Falcons started in the third. Richford's next big scoring moment came when Nick Joyal drained a buzzer-beater three to bring the score to 35-20, Stowe still enjoying a comfortable lead.
Early in the fourth, Francesco Chirico tacked on two more for the Falcons and Carswell hit his second three of the night, narrowing the gap to 38-25.
Jacob Clawson netted two for the Falcons and later tallied three from the free-throw line. Simon Pike added two, and Gabriel Lagasse had his turn at the arc, draining a late three for the Richford.