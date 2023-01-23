The Richford Falcons varsity basketball team rallied from a 15-point deficit at one point in the game against Mid-Vermont Christian to earn a 62-50 win on Friday, Jan. 20. Mid Vermont Christian held a 29-21 point lead at the half, but the Falcons came to life in the fourth tallying 26 points and securing the win.
Scoring leaders: Jerrick Jacobs led the Falcons with 19 points, Elia Varisco had 16, and Will Steinhour had 13.
The Falcons host BFA-Fairfax at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
