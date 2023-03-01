RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons took their first playoff win on Wednesday, Mar. 1, against the Woodstock Wasps. Although the Falcons kept the lead for almost the entire game, the Wasps were always in striking distance. Up only one point late in the game, the Falcons got a stop and two free throws, securing the 45-42 win.
Most of the scoring was done in the first half for both teams. Elia Varisco scored fifteen points in the first half, showing his ability both in the paint and behind the arc. Will Steinhour and Carter Blaney also stepped up as they provided the Falcons with much-needed scoring to keep Richford in the game as the half ended in a tie at 24.
In the second half, both teams struggled offensively. Good defense and some unlucky bounces kept the game close with the fourth quarter approaching.
With thirty seconds left in the game, the Wasps had the ball as they were down one point. They were able to get off a three-point shot, but good rebounding from the Falcons secured the ball and sent Varisco to the free-throw line with a chance to put his team up by three. After hitting both free throws, the Falcons were able to stop the Wasp offense and secure their ticket to the second round.
Coach Brandon Fuller spoke of what he liked seeing from his team: "I'm proud of how they came out with the win, but we have a lot of work to do before we see our next opponent Saturday."
Falcons' guard Jerrick Jacobs spoke of the team's effort: "I like seeing how we can move the ball without me in the picture. Everybody else stepped up when the defense was holding Elia and me off. I like how we kept pushing and fighting."
Finally, Varisco spoke about his team's focus going into the next game: "We have to work on our defense; they grabbed a lot of offensive rebounds. We have to work hard for those, and we have to move the ball more and run some more plays."
Richford scoring leaders: Elia Varisco led the Falcons with 20 points; Carter Blaney with eight points
