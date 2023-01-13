The Richford Falcons beat the Fairfax bullets 67-51 in the Thursday, Jan. 12, matchup. Both teams came out firing, scoring baskets left and right, both offenses were sharp all night, but the Falcons were able to continue their scoring deeper into the game, giving them the win.
The game started with a quick three from Falcons' point guard Jerrick Jacobs. This basket was quickly followed up by an offensive rebound and layup on the other end from Bullets' center Sylas Meunier. The teams continued at their quick scoring pace, putting the ball in the basket at a high percentage. Scoring from Jacobs, Elia Verisco and Carson Steinhour fueled the Falcons' offense. The Bullets didn't let this stop them from getting their share of baskets, though, as Rowan Albee, Evan Fletcher, Luca Chayer, and Meunier kept the Bullets trading the lead throughout the game.
Momentum swung for the Falcons with the second half starting. This surged them to a seven point lead, but this quickly swung back in the Bullets favor, who now lead 48-47.
Although the Bullets continued to play hard, shots stopped falling as frequently. The Falcons' offense continued their offensive dominance, giving them the win in the end.
Bullets' coach Dave Demar spoke of the team's energy: "We played very well in the first half. Energy was high and the kids were playing hard. In the second half, the shots just weren't falling and our energy went down."
Falcons' coach Brandon Fuller spoke of his team's ability to pressure the ball: "I thought we played well together. I told them going in, we need to pressure the ball more, and they did a good job of that tonight."
Scoring leaders: Elia Varisco led Richford with 23 points, and Jerrick Jacobs had 16. BFA-Fairfax was led by Rowan Albee and Luca Chayer with 12 points each.
