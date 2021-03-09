CRAFTSBURY — The Richford Falcons secured a 60-55 win against Craftsbury on Tuesday evening, their first of the 2021 season. The Falcons, a DIV team, play a predominately DIII schedule in the regular season. The game against Craftsbury was the first DIV game they've played this winter.
"This game was another building block to what we’re trying to do. We're looking to build off this going into our playoff game. It was a good confidence booster, but still have a long way to go," said Falcons' coach Cayden Theberge.
Carter Blaney led the Falcons with 18, Ben Greenwood scored 16, Will Steinhour had 13, and Carson Steinhour had 6.
