RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons and BFA-Fairfax Bullets boys' varsity basketball teams faced off in a fast-paced, evenly-matched contest on Monday, Jan. 23. The Falcons pulled away in the fourth quarter, earning a 64-51 win.
The teams traded baskets throughout the first, but the Falcons began to pull away late in the quarter; Will Steinhour scored on a turnover, a second turnover ended in a breakaway layup for Jerrick Jacobs, and Elia Varisco drained a deep three with 25 seconds on the clock. The Falcons took a 16-13 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter began with the same high intensity; Varisco swished another deep three to give the Falcons a six-point lead, their largest of the game. A three for Carter Blaney and a second breakaway layup for Jacobs instigated a Bullets' timeout midway through the second quarter.
After the timeout, Bryce Fontaine hit a three to breathe some life into the Bullets' offense, but Carter Blaney answered for the Falcons, erasing the Bullets' gains.
Evan Fletcher added seven points in the second quarter, including a nice drive through traffic; on the Bullets' next possession, he grabbed his own rebound for a put-back bucket.
Fontaine scored on a scoop shot, and suddenly, after trailing by as much as ten points, the Bullets were clawing their way back into the game.
Richford carried the momentum out of the first half, as Will Steinhour hit a buzzer-beater three a few steps from half-court to give the Falcons a 39-31.
The Bullets capitalized on an early run with baskets by Sylas Meunier and Jackson Wimette, but the Falcons stayed just out of reach. Richford closed the third leading 52-40.
Varisco found Blaney and hit him with a cross-court pass for the first basket of the fourth quarter. Fontaine answered for BFA-Fairfax, netting back-to-back baskets early.
The Falcons found a good groove in the fourth quarter, as they netted several baskets on well-choreographed plays, often moving the ball coast to coast with no-look passes and crafty dribbling. At the final buzzer, Richford held a 13-point advantage.
Both teams exerted intense effort on defense, diving to the floor, battling for jump balls, and working tirelessly on the boards. Sylas Meunier utilized his height advantage to bring down several rebounds for the Bullets; Carson and Will Steinhour contributed to the rebounding effort for Richford.
Will Steinhour spoke of the flow of the game: "I like the movement of the ball, and we played a lot more pressured defense than we did the last time we played them. When we faced them last time, they ended up with 16 points scored off of 18 offensive rebounds. That's huge, and we needed to stop that. We did a much better job on the rebounds, boxing out, creating good transition looks, and playing well together."
Carson Steinhour spoke of the Falcons' strength in the fourth quarter: "We're known for pushing in the fourth quarter. Coach Brandon did really well with making us get rebounds and switching up our defense every once in a while. And everyone touched the ball tonight, which was really good."
Richford Falcons' coach Brandon Fuller was pleased with the team's ball movement.
"We moved the ball well, and everyone was getting open looks. That's how the game of basketball should be played," said Fuller. "They came out, and we got the quick jump on them. At that point, we just worked hard on defense, knowing that offensively, the buckets would come as needed."
When it came to defense, the Falcons' had their hands full with the lofty BFA-Fairfax forwards.
"I'd like to give a big shout-out to Carson and Will Steinhour. They fought hard down there; BFA-Fairfax had a big size advantage in the post, and they played well. That's nice to see halfway through the season. We keep working on it and getting better as the season progresses," said Fuller. "I think we played an excellent game, and we worked hard for it."
Scoring leaders: Elia Varisco had 20 points for Richford, Will Steinhour had 11, and Jerrick Jacobs had 10. Bryce Fontaine led the Bullets with 16 points, and Evan Fletcher had 14.
