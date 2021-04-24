The Richford Falcons JV baseball team hosted the Peoples Wolves on Saturday morning for the first game of the season. The young team fell 23-3, but not before holding the Wolves to 4-3 early in the game.
Nathan Lafromboise started for the Falcons. Jacob Clawson reached base twice, Xavier Wood reached on a double in the first, driving in Clawson for the Falcon's first run. In the third inning Clawson singled and reached third base on passed ball. A sac fly by Ben Greenwood, scored Clawson, and Wood stole home for the third and final run for Richford.
Due to low numbers at the varsity level, the Richford Falcons were unable to field a varsity team this spring. Thank you to Amy Wood for the photos and for helping Messenger Sports cover these dedicated athletes!
