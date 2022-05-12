unnamed (17).jpg

The victorious Falcons pose for a post-game photo in Northfield. 

 Shawna Burnor
The Richford Falcons secured a 6-4 win over Northfield on Wednesday, May 11. Carter Blaney (6 IP, 6K, 0 BB, 1 R) got the start on the mound, and  Will Steinhour (1 IP, 1K) came in relief. 
The Falcons tallied four runs in the fifth, and Northfield threatened in the final inning, adding three runs. The Falcons held on for the win.
 
Falcons' offense: 
Jonas Lagasse 1-4 1 run
Xavier Wood - 2-3, 3 runs
Carter Blaney - 2-3, 1 run
Will Steinhour - RBI
Ben Greenwood 2-4
Mikey Cunningham 2-4 2 RBI
Mitchell Kane 2-3

