RichfordBoys.jpg

The Richford boys celebrate a road victory over Stowe on Wednesday night. 

 By Kelly Lagasse

STOWE — the Falcons traveled to Stowe on Wednesday evening, earning a 54-47 point victory. 

Nicholos Carswell led the Falcons with 23 points and 14 rebounds, Nick Joyal had 15, Jacob Clawson had nine. 

