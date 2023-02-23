The Richford Falcons earned an 86-56 road win over the Oxbow Olympians on Wednesday, Feb. 22, capping off a stretch of three consecutive games to end the season.
Jerrick Jacobs led the Falcons with 31 points, Elia Varisco had 26, and Carter Blaney had 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.