RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons hosted Peoples Academy Wolves on Saturday, April 29, taking a 16-4 loss.
After surrendering three runs in the top of the first, the Richford Falcons tied the game. The Wolves plated two runs in the top of the second, and held the Falcons in the bottom of the inning. The Wolves continued to add to the scoreboard in the third, breaking the game open, and eventually going on to earn the win in innings.
Offensively, Richford was led by Will Steinhour and Carter Blaney, who each had two hits and one RBI; Jonas Lagasse had one.
Michael Cunningham, Nathan Laframboise, and Jonas Lagasse threw for the Falcons in the five inning loss.
