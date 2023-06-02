The No. 7 Richford Falcons took a 5-3 loss to No. 2 Green Mountain in the Vermont D3 baseball quarterfinal.
Falcon's coach Kevin Blaney complimented his team on their effort.
"This was a tough loss but a very well played and competitive game," said Blaney. "We represented well and gave the No. 2 seed a game I don't think they were expecting."
Green Mountain scored one run in the top of the first, adding two in the fourth and two in the fifth. Richford scored in the second, and added two in the sixth.
