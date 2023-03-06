RICHFORD - The No. 4 Richford Falcons' playoff run was stopped short by the No. 6 Bellows Falls Terriers on Monday, March 6, in the D3 quarterfinal. In a fast paced, up and down game that could have gone either way, the Terriers were able to find the bottom of the net a couple more times and earn the 54-51 lead. Although this ends the Falcons' season, they showed heart, effort, and skill all year.
The game began with a drive and layup from Falcon guard Jerrick Jacobs. A slow first quarter led into a fast paced second. Halfway through the second quarter, the Terriers got themselves up, going on a scoring run. This was quickly responded to by Falcon guard Carter Blaney, who dropped two threes to put his team back on top. The half ended at 21-20, in the Falcons' favor.
Both teams came out firing in the second half. Scoring from Falcon Elia Varisco fueled the Richford offense and allowed for more Falcon players to get open looks. The Falcons were able to get the lead, but they were unable to hold onto it in the final few possessions. The Terriers took advantage of this, hitting their free throws and sealing the victory 54-51.
Falcons' coach Brandon Fuller spoke of his team's performance: "They gave it 32 minutes of 100 percent. Defense was played well and the other team hit some tough shots."
Fuller continued, praising his team for their effort all year.
"Coming in, we went up to D3 for our playoff run, which was tough right there, but to make it to the quarter finals and get two home playoffs games was nice to see. We're looking forward to next year. We'll just keep working hard."
Richford scoring leaders: Carter Blaney with 16 points, Jerrick Jacobs with 14 points, Elia Varisco with 13 points.
