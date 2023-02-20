RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons hosted Twinfield-Cabot on Monday, Feb. 20, earning a 59-44 win in a busy week of games. The Falcons travel to BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday and Oxbow on Wednesday to close the regular season.
The Falcons jumped to a 16-7 point lead in the first quarter on two threes from Carter Blaney, five points from Elia Vairsco, and baskets from Jerrick Jacobs and Will Steinhour.
Jacobs dropped a deep three early in the second quarter to extend the Falcons' lead, but Twinfield scraped together a brief offensive run.
Will Steinhour made some waves with a full-court breakaway bucket midway through the quarter.
Twinfield once again found some momentum at the end of the second quarter, but Will Steinhour and Jacobs responded, dropping eight and six points, respectively. Richford held a 32-22 point lead at the half.
Jacobs kicked off the second half with another deep three, to the delight of the hometown crowd. Will Steinhour continued to work tirelessly on defense, instigating several turnovers and staying busy on the boards.
A Carson Steinhour basket broke a scoring drought for Richford as the third period progressed. Varisco added a second bucket, and the Falcons held a 17-point lead midway through the third.
Will Steinhour drained a contested three on the next Falcon possession and followed up with a layup. Twinfield hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the third, but the Falcons held a comfortable 43-24 lead.
Twinfield hit a three in the fourth quarter's first possession, but Richford scored 16 points as five Falcons got on the board.
The game didn't lack for physicality, and the fourth quarter saw plenty of scrappy play as the teams battled for possession.
Jacobs revived the Falcons' offense with a coast-to-coast scoop shot through heavy Twinfield traffic as the quarter waned.
Carter Blaney aided the Falcons' cause battling relentlessly for jump balls in the fourth.
Twinfield scored 20 points in the fourth, their highest offensive output, but Richford regained their 20-point lead and the win.
Falcons' coach Brandon Fuller shared his thoughts on the game.
"We didn't do a lot of the little things right, which made it a lot closer of a game than it should have been. We've got two games left, and then we're in the playoffs, so we're just going to have to do the little things right to keep things going," said Fuller.
"It was a big game on Will's (Steinhour) end tonight, helping out offensively and defensively. If I can get five boys like him to realize what they have to do on the defensive end, we'd have a great chance in playoffs. It will be up to them to work harder and do things right."
Will Steinhour led the Falcons in scoring and made excellent contributions on the defensive end.
"We're working on keeping our heads in the game; if we win the mental game, we'll win ball games like this," said Will Steinhour. "I really liked how we played together--getting good shots under the hoop and outside and getting everybody involved."
When asked about the busy schedule, Will Steinhour responded with confidence.
"Hopefully, everyone rests up tonight. We've played Fairfax twice, and they'll be coming hard for us. We'll hope for a W against Fairfax and then keep that rolling for Oxbow on Wednesday and right into playoffs."
Richford scoring leaders: Will Steinhour led the Falcons with 18, Elia Varisco had 16, and Jerrick Jacobs had 14.
