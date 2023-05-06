The Richford Falcons earned a 12-7 win over Danville on Saturday, May 6, thanks to lively bats. Richford tallied 14 hits in the game, with Will Steinhour leading the offense and going 4 for 4 with three RBI. Carter Blaney and Michael Cunningham combined for the win.
Blaney threw four innings, allowing five hits, seven runs (two earned), walking four and striking out three. Cunningham threw three innings, allowing zero hits and runs, walking three, and striking out two.
Jonas Lagasse, Michael Cunningham, Carter Blaney, Will Steinhour, M. Gendron, D Derby, A Wood, and M Kane all had hits for the Falcons.
