FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets hosted the Richford Falcons for Tuesday evening in-county boys’ basketball matchup, on Feb. 21. This was the two teams' third meeting, with Richford taking the first two matchups. Tuesday’s matchup was full of back and forth offense from both teams, as neither team was looking to give up the lead. When the buzzer rang, Richford won 59 -52.
Bryce Fontaine scored the Bullets' first basket of the night, giving them a quick lead early in the game. Richford’s Elia Varisco quickly followed up with a basket, tying the score. Will Steinhour was fouled at the buzzer, giving Richford a chance to take the lead. Stienhour capitalized on a free throw and gave Richford a 13 - 12 lead going into the second. Fontaine led the scoring for the Bullets in the first, with six points. Jerrick Jacobs and Elia Varisco both had four points for the Falcons.
Carson Steinhour got the Falcons on the board early in the second quarter; however, Fontaine was back at the basket, giving Fairfax a quick answer to start the second. With 1:25 left in the quarter, a layup by Carson Steinhour pulled the Falcons ahead 20-19. With time running out, Fontaine threw up a mid-court shot to beat the buzzer. Fontaine found the net and pulled Fairfax within one basket of the Falcons. Going into the half, the Falcons led 25 - 23.
The third quarter featured much of the same back-and-forth action from both teams. Sylas Meunier, Luca Chayes, and Fontaine all contributed baskets to the Bullets in the third. Jacobs and Varisco led the Richford offense, and at the end of three, Richford led 40 - 31.
BFA-Fairfax didn’t go down easily in the fourth quarter. Sylas Meunier and Fontaine both scored early baskets for the Bullets, pulling them closer to Richford. A three-pointer by Fontaine brought the Bullets right back into the contest, as they were now down only 53 - 49.
Fontaine hit another three-pointer during the next possession, pulling the Richford lead to just two points. Varisco was fouled during the next two Richford possessions, and capitalized on his free throws, giving Richford a 59 - 52 victory as time ran out.
After the game, Varisco spoke about the Richford effort, “This was a great win as we look towards playoffs. We came in looking to play solid defense, knowing this was going to be a tough game, and it paid off.”