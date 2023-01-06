The Richford Falcons earned a 79-47 win over Twinfield on Thursday, Jan. 5, thanks to a full-team effort. Three Falcons scored in the double digits, and seven contributed to the offense.
Will Steinhour led the Falcons with 27 points, Jerrick Jacobs had 23, and Elia Varisco had 17.
