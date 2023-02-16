Falcons soar past Raiders
The Richford Falcons came to play on Wednesday, Feb. 15. With almost every player on the team scoring at least one bucket, their full team effort gave them a huge 55 point victory. Both teams played hard until the clock ran out, but the Raiders were unable to contain the Falcons’ offense.
The Falcon defense was firing on all cylinders, allowing only 15 points from the Raiders in the first half. Scoring from the Falcons came from all parts of the floor. Threes, pull-up jumpers, and layups all were falling as the Falcons built up their lead. The half ended at 40-15 in favor of Richford.
The second picked up where the first left off, with dominance from the Falcons at both ends of the court. Keeping their dominant lead, the Falcons closed out the game at 83-28, taking the win.
Falcons’ coach Brandon Fuller spoke of the focus going into the game: "We wanted to work on some of the things that we needed to as we go into the playoffs. We practiced mostly defense all week. These guys scored thirty points in the first half last time we played them, and they didn't score thirty this whole game today."
Falcon forward, Elia Varisco, praised his team's performance: "We played with a very good defense, and that was our goal."
Falcons' guard, Liam Lavelle, spoke of the team chemistry going into the playoffs: "We really have got our heads together right now. We're going to keep going farther and playing together even more."
Richford’s sharp-shooting guard, Jerrick Jacobs, liked what he saw from his team.
"I liked the ball movement. I liked seeing how it was like ping-pong balls bouncing back and forth." explained Jacobs. "Everyone was getting open, and we weren't settling for the first shot we'd get."
Falcons’ notable players: Elia Varisco led Richford with 21 points, Jerrick Jacobs had 17, and Carson Steinhour had 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.