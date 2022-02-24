The Richford Falcons earned a 63-44 win over the Oxbow Olympians on Thursday, Feb. 24 in the final regular season boys' basketball game at Richford High School.
The Falcons jumped to a 19-12 lead in the first quarter; Jacob Clawson, Jerrick Jacobs, and Carter Blaney each added two baskets apiece in the first quarter, combining to put up four three-point shots. Aske Greve put up 7 points to lead Richford's offense in the second. The Falcons left for the half with a 36-16 lead.
In the second half, the Falcons saw five players get on the score sheet, as they rolled to a 19-point victory.
Richford high scorers: Carter Blaney led with 19 points, Jerrick Jacobs had 17, and Aske Greve had 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.