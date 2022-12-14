The Richford Falcons earned a 79-37 victory over Christ Covenant on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Falcons scored in double digits in all four quarters, with Carter Blaney tallying 22 points to lead the offense. Carson Steinhour and Jerrick Jacobs each scored 14.
Elia Vorisco led the Falcons with eight rebounds, followed by Will Steinhour with seven. Ethan Kirkpatrick, and Carter Blaney each had six. Jerrick Jacobs led the team with seven assists.
